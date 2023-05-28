Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 2,646 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $43,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. RENASANT Bank lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. RENASANT Bank now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 27,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:NVO opened at $162.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.08 and its 200 day moving average is $143.93. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $172.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Several equities analysts have commented on NVO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.33.

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.