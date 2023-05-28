Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Holdings Lowered by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,550,895 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,943 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 5.48% of Peoples Bancorp worth $43,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $1,555,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 10.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 304,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,612,000 after acquiring an additional 39,450 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $27.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $32.24.

Peoples Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Peoples Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.05%.

In related news, Director Susan D. Rector bought 2,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $74,994.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,096 shares in the company, valued at $603,363.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan D. Rector acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.53 per share, for a total transaction of $59,913.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,011.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan D. Rector acquired 2,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $74,994.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,363.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,195 shares of company stock valued at $162,738. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PEBO. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.71.

About Peoples Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

See Also

