Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 57,707 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,813,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,707 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Flywire were worth $44,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Flywire by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,221,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,057 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Flywire by 1,254.5% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,446 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Flywire by 29.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,281,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,222 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Flywire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,705,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Flywire by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,888,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,209,000 after buying an additional 699,093 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLYW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of FLYW stock opened at $29.51 on Friday. Flywire Co. has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $32.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.88.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $73.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Flywire’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flywire news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $91,124.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 65,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,979.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Flywire news, COO Rob Orgel sold 15,000 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $360,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,774,155.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $91,124.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 65,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,979.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,273,839 shares of company stock valued at $126,933,750. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

