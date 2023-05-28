Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,834 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 510,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Houlihan Lokey worth $44,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 57.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 6,633 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 54.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 9,655 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,135,000. 70.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

NYSE HLI opened at $88.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.79. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.18 and a 52-week high of $102.36.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $444.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.96 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 14.88%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

