Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,834 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 510,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Houlihan Lokey worth $44,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 57.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 6,633 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 54.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 9,655 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,135,000. 70.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance
NYSE HLI opened at $88.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.79. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.18 and a 52-week high of $102.36.
Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.36%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.
About Houlihan Lokey
Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Houlihan Lokey (HLI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.