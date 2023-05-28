Franklin Resources Inc. Has $45.15 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,820,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,558 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $45,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 1,912.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Energy by 84.1% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Liberty Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $12.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.61. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $19.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 12.29%. Liberty Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Liberty Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Energy, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company was founded on December 21, 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.