Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 287,008 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,905,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287,008 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $46,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTRA. Citigroup raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $501,858.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $24.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average of $25.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.25. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 29.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.27%.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

