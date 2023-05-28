HRT Financial LP Buys New Shares in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 8.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,760,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,334,940,000 after purchasing an additional 363,372 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 956.8% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 358,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $84,430,000 after acquiring an additional 324,383 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,708,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,079,548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $583,126,000 after acquiring an additional 167,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.67.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $216.83 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.05). Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

