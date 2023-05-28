HRT Financial LP Raises Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

HRT Financial LP boosted its position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 216.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,002 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Veracyte by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,755,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,149,000 after acquiring an additional 52,097 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Veracyte by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,223,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,717,000 after acquiring an additional 79,565 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Veracyte by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,131,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,908,000 after acquiring an additional 17,566 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Veracyte by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,064,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,719,000 after acquiring an additional 60,527 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Veracyte by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,085,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,491,000 after acquiring an additional 348,096 shares during the period.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Insider Activity at Veracyte

In other Veracyte news, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $773,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,288.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $25.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.39 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.59. Veracyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $32.40.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 9.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VCYT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

Veracyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.