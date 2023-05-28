HRT Financial LP Has $2.12 Million Stake in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) by 129.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310,892 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP owned 0.29% of Ferroglobe worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 44,350.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 50.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 2,066.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ferroglobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Ferroglobe from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ferroglobe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSM opened at $4.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average is $4.50. Ferroglobe PLC has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $8.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $448.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.60 million. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 60.74% and a net margin of 14.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

