The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Sold by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP lessened its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LSXMK. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,826,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,451,000 after purchasing an additional 835,600 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 11,161,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,419,000 after buying an additional 651,722 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,151,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,659,000 after buying an additional 511,857 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,160,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,772,000 after buying an additional 234,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 370,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after buying an additional 223,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LSXMK. StockNews.com began coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $28.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.11. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $45.20.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $21,384,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,670,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,071,071.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $49,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 51,200 shares of company stock worth $1,376,825 and have sold 432,401 shares worth $32,257,898. Insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

