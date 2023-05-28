HRT Financial LP Sells 105,293 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABD)

HRT Financial LP trimmed its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABD – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,293 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP owned 1.20% of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LABD. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter worth $177,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares by 110.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 9,472 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $1,148,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares by 583.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 52,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 44,470 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSEARCA:LABD opened at $14.05 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares has a one year low of $11.64 and a one year high of $71.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.29.

