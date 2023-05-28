O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $911,000 Stake in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Logistics were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ULH. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Universal Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Universal Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Universal Logistics by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Universal Logistics by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Logistics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Universal Logistics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ULH opened at $27.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.28 and its 200-day moving average is $31.94. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $721.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.22.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The company had revenue of $437.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Logistics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is currently 7.30%.

Universal Logistics Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support inbound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

Featured Articles

