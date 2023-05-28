CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 9,023 Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,023 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HLIT. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Harmonic by 276.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,837,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,242 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 4,512.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,113,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,824 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 6,835,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,334,000 after purchasing an additional 784,597 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Harmonic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,369,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Harmonic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,139,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmonic stock opened at $17.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 55.10 and a beta of 0.94. Harmonic Inc. has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $17.28.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HLIT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Friday, April 14th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Harmonic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Harmonic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

