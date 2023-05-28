HRT Financial LP Purchases New Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE CL opened at $76.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $460,859.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,828.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $460,859.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,828.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Further Reading

