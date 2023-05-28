18,549 Shares in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Acquired by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 18,549 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 34.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 1.6% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 0.1 %

FIX stock opened at $150.00 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.14 and a twelve month high of $156.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.09 and its 200-day moving average is $130.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.21.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $429,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $429,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,659. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates under the Mechanical and Electrical Services segments. The Mechanical Services segment includes heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.