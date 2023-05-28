O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Green Brick Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 68.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,102 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,470,000 after acquiring an additional 280,474 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 349,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,461,000 after buying an additional 182,691 shares during the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners in the first quarter worth $3,583,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the first quarter worth about $3,308,000. 88.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $48.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.08. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $53.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 29.35% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $431.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.88 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Brick Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Green Brick Partners

In other Green Brick Partners news, CFO Richard Arthur Costello sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,260,285.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard S. Press sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $992,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,662 shares in the company, valued at $3,951,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard Arthur Costello sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $495,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,260,285.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,738,850. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Green Brick Partners Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

