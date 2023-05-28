O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,017 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $591,000. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 24,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,969 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 226,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after purchasing an additional 75,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WPM shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.56.

Insider Activity at Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

In other news, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 3,000 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total transaction of $197,085.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $44.65 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.62 and a 12-month high of $52.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,308.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,320.14.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 64.08% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

