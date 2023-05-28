HRT Financial LP Invests $2.17 Million in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 51,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Loews by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 260,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,220,000 after buying an additional 43,797 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Loews by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 109,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after buying an additional 7,386 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Loews by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Loews by 3.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 66,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Loews Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:L opened at $57.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.14. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $49.36 and a 1-year high of $66.34.

Loews Announces Dividend

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 7.27%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Loews in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Loews

In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $38,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at $448,970.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $190,992.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 243,958,688 shares in the company, valued at $9,707,116,195.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $38,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Loews

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

