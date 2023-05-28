Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PIPR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 44.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 15.3% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 105.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PIPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

PIPR stock opened at $129.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.38. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $102.60 and a 12-month high of $162.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.79.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.96. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $290.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 40.89%.

Insider Activity at Piper Sandler Companies

In related news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 1,970 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $256,198.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,646 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,462.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 2,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $289,590.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,546,209.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 1,970 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $256,198.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,462.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,156,042 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

