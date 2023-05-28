O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 15,751 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 119.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,945 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,751 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1,160.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,201 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,522,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,754,000 after acquiring an additional 333,454 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 154.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 525,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,937,000 after acquiring an additional 318,500 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 772,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,009,000 after purchasing an additional 310,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,743,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,464,000 after purchasing an additional 285,099 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

In related news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 14,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $649,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,265.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Louis Steffens sold 8,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $328,663.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,590.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 14,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $649,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,265.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 671,666 shares of company stock worth $27,832,604. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $43.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $45.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.25.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

