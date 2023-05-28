O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $964,000 Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,021 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,285,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,864,671,000 after acquiring an additional 834,436 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,055,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,105,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,877 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,092,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126,475 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 39,900,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $734,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,215,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,612,000 after acquiring an additional 482,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $199,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 212,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,176.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

KIM opened at $18.07 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $23.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 383.35%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

