O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 9,324 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,705 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,324 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in First BanCorp. by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,241,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,792,000 after acquiring an additional 186,359 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 86,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 25,374 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FBP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First BanCorp. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. Stock Up 1.3 %

In other First BanCorp. news, Director John A. Heffern acquired 3,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $34,830.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,630.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FBP opened at $11.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.89. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $274.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.91 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 21.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 35.67%.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

