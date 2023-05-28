O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 168.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,451 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 3,142.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 83.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 645.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.67.

Nasdaq stock opened at $54.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.06 and a 52-week high of $69.22.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.06 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

