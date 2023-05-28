CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $123,000 in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter worth $49,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 44.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ:WSC opened at $44.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.52 and a 12 month high of $53.46.
Insider Buying and Selling
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently weighed in on WSC. Oppenheimer increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.
About WillScot Mobile Mini
WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WillScot Mobile Mini (WSC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.