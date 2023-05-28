CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $123,000 in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter worth $49,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 44.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $44.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.52 and a 12 month high of $53.46.

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.62 per share, with a total value of $223,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.62 per share, for a total transaction of $223,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Erika T. Davis purchased 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.65 per share, with a total value of $149,417.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,313 shares in the company, valued at $319,753.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 12,950 shares of company stock valued at $624,868 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WSC. Oppenheimer increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

