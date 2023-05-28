O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,521 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Movado Group worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOV. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Movado Group by 89.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Movado Group in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Movado Group in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Movado Group by 17.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Movado Group by 153.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group Stock Performance

Shares of MOV stock opened at $26.09 on Friday. Movado Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $37.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.12.

Movado Group Cuts Dividend

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $194.27 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is 37.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MOV. StockNews.com began coverage on Movado Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on Movado Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Movado Group Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through the Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment includes the distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

