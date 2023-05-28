O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,609 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 96.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,609 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 265.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQM opened at $66.29 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $60.21 and a 12 month high of $115.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.95.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.23. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 82.96% and a net margin of 35.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $3.2237 per share. This represents a $12.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.50%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SQM shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

