O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,747,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $380,922,000 after acquiring an additional 367,187 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,529,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,244,000 after buying an additional 210,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,182,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,979,000 after buying an additional 123,713 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,368,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,317,000 after buying an additional 50,886 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Radian Group by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,994,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,376 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RDN opened at $25.64 on Friday. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.83 and a 12 month high of $26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.43. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.23. Radian Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 59.55%. The company had revenue of $310.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.74%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Radian Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

In other news, Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 12,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $337,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,050 shares in the company, valued at $209,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Radian Group news, Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 12,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $337,350.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,050 shares in the company, valued at $209,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Brummer sold 13,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $283,214.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,507,914.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,182 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,747. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

