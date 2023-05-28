ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,421 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in ING Groep by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ING Groep by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in ING Groep by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep during the third quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Stock Performance

Shares of ING stock opened at $12.98 on Friday. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.71.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.4101 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 26th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.28%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ING Groep in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale lowered ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.03.

About ING Groep

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

