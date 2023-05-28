CoreCap Advisors LLC Sells 11,074 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

CoreCap Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 92.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 11,074 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 20.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 174.9% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,773 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,808,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,548,648,000 after acquiring an additional 978,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.30.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total transaction of $2,893,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 557,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,650,708.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 2,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $324,639.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,376.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total value of $2,893,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,650,708.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,019 shares of company stock valued at $19,367,570. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $135.15 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.76 and a 1 year high of $154.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $162.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

