O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 563 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,495 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 44.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UBER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.87.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $38.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $77.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.25. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $40.50.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

