CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $120,000 in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACWI. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,101,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,754,000 after purchasing an additional 674,155 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 315.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,065,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,487,000 after buying an additional 4,604,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,614.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,403,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146,786 shares during the period. Mayo Clinic purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,377,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,962,000 after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $92.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $75.71 and a 1 year high of $93.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.76.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

