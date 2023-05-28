31,773 Shares in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 31,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investec lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gold Fields in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Gold Fields Stock Up 0.4 %

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

Shares of GFI opened at $14.64 on Friday. Gold Fields Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.24.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17.

About Gold Fields

(Get Rating)

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.