Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 4,118 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,118 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 29,971,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,563,000 after buying an additional 479,422 shares during the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,778,800,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,315,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,080 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 406,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,900,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,029,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,005,000 after purchasing an additional 17,536 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $75.58 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.26 and a 1 year high of $77.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.18 and its 200-day moving average is $75.87.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

