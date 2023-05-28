Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $334,000 Investment in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 160.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Prudential Financial by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PRU opened at $80.14 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96. The firm has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 890.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.28.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 5,555.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.83.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Stories

