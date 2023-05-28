Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 391 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VOT opened at $191.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.53. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $163.55 and a 1 year high of $209.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

