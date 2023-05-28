Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,388 Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,388 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 92.3% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HES. StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Hess from $170.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Hess in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hess Trading Up 0.8 %

In other Hess news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $166,710,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Hess news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 33,191 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $4,608,238.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,279,678.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $166,710,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,436,221 shares of company stock worth $174,102,591. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HES stock opened at $130.20 on Friday. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.34 and a fifty-two week high of $160.52. The stock has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 18.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

