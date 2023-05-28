Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,954 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 613.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $431,420.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,794.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $62.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.