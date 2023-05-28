Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,047 Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $645,770,000 after buying an additional 680,850 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,682,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $280,919,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,531,000 after buying an additional 141,697 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,342,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $186,824,000 after buying an additional 154,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 756,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,655,000 after buying an additional 182,125 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $228,760.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,250,557.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $180,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,179. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $228,760.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,250,557.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,595 shares of company stock valued at $444,305 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CW opened at $159.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.92. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $124.37 and a 52-week high of $182.55.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.49 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.45%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CW shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.80.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

