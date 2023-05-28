Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $346,000 in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Columbia Financial by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Columbia Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Financial by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Columbia Financial by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the period. 13.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Financial Stock Up 2.0 %

CLBK stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $22.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Dennis E. Gibney acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,313.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Dennis E. Gibney acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,313.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Kemly bought 2,500 shares of Columbia Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $43,975.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,105,743.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,846 shares of company stock valued at $84,164 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

