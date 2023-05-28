19,525 Shares in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in CAE by 698.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CAE in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in CAE by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in CAE by 16.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in CAE by 42.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CAE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of CAE from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $22.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.28, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69. CAE Inc. has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

