Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in CME Group by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in CME Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 18,139 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 217.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 216,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,457,000 after acquiring an additional 148,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $176.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.62. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $212.09.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.25.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

