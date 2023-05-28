Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $49.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.90 and its 200 day moving average is $50.35. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $52.97.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

