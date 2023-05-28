Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 366.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

FHLC opened at $60.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.45 and a 200-day moving average of $62.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $55.92 and a 12-month high of $66.80.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

