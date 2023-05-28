Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,492 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 120.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,802,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,346,000 after buying an additional 190,339 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 46.5% during the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 126,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 40,240 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 50.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 28,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $18.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.11. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $20.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.269 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.54%.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

