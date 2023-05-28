Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,710 CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,710 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 232.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.08.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $78.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.25, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.97 and a 200-day moving average of $75.34. The company has a current ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.02 and a 1-year high of $85.37.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $584.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $394,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

