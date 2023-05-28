Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 8,243 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,243 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDVV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,130,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,162,000 after purchasing an additional 140,141 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 862,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,155,000 after purchasing an additional 115,547 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 619,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,093,000 after purchasing an additional 189,450 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,106,000 after purchasing an additional 216,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 413,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,433,000 after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDVV opened at $38.04 on Friday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $32.35 and a 52-week high of $40.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.26.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

