Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $408,000 Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WPC. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 66.7% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 9,375.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at W. P. Carey

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $72,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,032.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

W. P. Carey Stock Up 1.2 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $68.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.23. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.76 and a 52-week high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.24 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 47.26%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.94%.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

