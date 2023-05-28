1,229 Shares in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 1.8 %

ODFL stock opened at $315.83 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.70 and a 1-year high of $381.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $324.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $390.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $333.89.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Articles

