1,229 Shares in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 1.8 %
ODFL stock opened at $315.83 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.70 and a 1-year high of $381.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $324.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.07.
Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $390.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $333.89.
About Old Dominion Freight Line
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.