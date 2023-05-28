Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $412,000 Stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in United Community Banks by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 11,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in United Community Banks by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 256,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,656,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Community Banks during the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks during the third quarter worth approximately $535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on United Community Banks from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Community Banks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

United Community Banks Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of UCBI opened at $23.32 on Friday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.37 and a 52 week high of $39.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.31 and a 200-day moving average of $30.89.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $241.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.78 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.25%.

United Community Banks Profile

(Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

See Also

