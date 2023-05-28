Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $424,000 in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1,426.2% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,706,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,297,000 after buying an additional 1,595,151 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 722.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,173,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,076,000 after buying an additional 1,030,524 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $56,391,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $46,564,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,664,000 after buying an additional 223,955 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Tractor Supply stock opened at $211.50 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $181.40 and a 12 month high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $2,066,838.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,152,318.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $2,066,838.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,152,318.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,482 shares of company stock valued at $6,946,435 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.